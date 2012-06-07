Chattanooga celebrating neighborhoods this week

(AP) - Chattanooga is celebrating neighborhoods this week with various special events.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is sponsoring "NeighborGood Week" with residents encouraged to volunteer to beautify their areas.

Monday there was a client appreciation luau and Tuesday was cleanup day on Glass Street. A fundraiser is Wednesday for a revolving loan fund. Thursday, events at the Chattanooga Zoo will focus on diversity. Then Friday there will be games at Miller Plaza.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise promotes and preserves homeownership, makes affordable loans and encourages neighborhood engagement and revitalization.

