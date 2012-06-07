Murphy, Warren both advance in TN Women's Amateur match play

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Mary Alice Murphy and Blakesly Warren both advanced to the round of eight with wins Wednesday in the championship bracket of match play at the 72nd Tennessee Women's Amateur at Foxland Harbor Golf Course.

Murphy, a former Girls Preparatory School standout and current Mercer golfer, beat Columbia's Olivia Love 5-and-3 in the round of 16. She'll face Kingsport's Lacie York Thursday morning, with the winner playing again in the afternoon in the final four.

Warren, a rising star at Baylor School, cruised to a 6-and-4 win over Clarkville's Alexa Brooke Rippy. She'll face Oakland's Ashley Averitt in the round of eight Thursday morning. Averitt eliminated Lee University golfer Courtney Shelton from the championship bracket by a 1-up score.

If both Warren and Murphy win their morning matches, they'll square off Thursday afternoon for a trip to Friday's 36-hole championship match.

Top-seeded defending champ Kendall Martindale rallied to win her round of 16 match Wednesday. The Jefferson City star outlasted Hermitage's Sarah Harris 2-and-1.