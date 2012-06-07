Former Chattanooga prep stars taken in MLB Draft

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A pair of former Chattanooga-area prep standouts will get chance to live a dream after being selected on the final day of the 2012 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Red Bank grad Hunter Adkins and former Notre Dame three-sport star Sam Eberle both had their name called Wednesday.

Adkins, a rising senior pitcher at Middle Tennessee State, was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round (pick No. 575 overall). Eberle, a senior catcher from Jacksonville State, went to San Francisco in Round 25 (pick No. 778).

Adkins went 5-6 in 15 starts as a junior this season, including a complete game shutout against Ohio University early in the year. He had a 5.57 ERA while striking out 59 and walking 30 in 76 innings.

The former Red Bank star told our media partners at the Times Free Press he hasn't decided if he will sign a deal or return for his senior season with the Blue Raiders. He expects to hear from a Brewers' official in the next two days.

Eberle, meanwhile, told the Times Free Press that he's already signed an agreement with the Giants and will report to Arizona for workouts later this week. He finished his college career as the Gamecocks all-time leader in doubles and total bases. He's also second on the school's list for hits and third in RBI's.

"I'm so excited to get the opportunity to have a chance to keep playing baseball," Eberle said in a school release. "I was so blessed to be a part of some really good teams at Jacksonville State and I had the opportunity to play for some great coaches. I also had some fantastic teammates and I'm just so excited about what the future holds."