Sister of Whitfield Co. murder victim tries to sway judge

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Twenty one-year-old Seara Adair is pounding the pavement, looking for support from neighbors.



"I just think enough community support might help," she says.



She's asking for signatures to take to court Friday, when the man accused of killing her 14-year-old half-sister goes to court.

"Everybody knew Krista, she was a beautiful little girl, she was very sweet, very loving," Adair says. "She had tons of friends. Everyone was heartbroken when they found out about it."



Daniel Densmore is accused of setting a fire to cover his tracks.



Police say 33-year-old Densmore shot Krista Babb and 61-year-old Wayne Smith, a close family friend.



"We had fathers who weren't worth anything, so he became our father figure," Adair says.



Adair says Densmore is expected to take a plea deal Friday. She says the district attorney will ask for a life sentence.



"The fact that he is attempting to plead out is infuriating," she says.



But the district attorney tells our partners at the Times Free Press, rules of ethics keep him from commenting.



Adair wants the case to go to trial, and is in favor of the death penalty.



"It basically took my mother's life as well," Adair says. "The amount of stress caused her to have a stroke. It took everything away from me."



Adair has started an online petition, asking the judge not to accept the deal.



So far, nearly 500 have signed, and Adair continues going door-to-door.



"My last chance, and my last attempt to sway the judge," she says.

Densmore is on Friday's docket in Whitfield County.

Under Georgia law, death is a legal punishment for murder. But, that doesn't mean the prosecution is required to seek it.



Local Attorney McCracken Poston, who is in no way linked to anyone involved in the case, tells Channel 3 the pieces prosecutors look for in deciding whether to ask for the death penalty are aggravating factors.

It would have to be proven that each victim showed signs of extra individual distress or was tortured to call for the death penalty.

But even then, case strategy also weighs on the prosecution.

Today, lethal injection is the primary practice.