Delgado pitches Braves past Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) - Randall Delgado pitched 6 1-3 innings and contributed his first RBI of the year Wednesday, and three relievers completed a two-hitter to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Wednesday night.

Brian McCann had three of the Braves' six hits and scored a run.

Delgado (4-5) allowed one run and had a career-high seven strikeouts. He won for only the second time in his past nine starts.

Braves relievers retired all eight batters they faced. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

In the first two games of the series, the Braves have allowed one run and seven hits. They've won five of their past six games.

Josh Johnson (3-4) lost for the first time in his past four decisions even though he went a season-high 7 2-3 innings and allowed two runs.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman left the game with a bruised left index finger. He singled home Atlanta's first run in the fourth inning, then was hurt trying to break up a double play when he was hit at close range by Hanley Ramirez's relay throw.

Freeman was called out for interference and departed.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez batted his pitcher eighth for the second night in a row, and the strategy again paid off. With two out and runners on the corners, Delgado singled on a hit and run to make the score 2-0.

Atlanta pitcher Tim Hudson drove in two runs from eighth spot Tuesday.

Delgado retired the first 12 batters before Giancarlo Stanton doubled to lead off the fifth. He scored the Marlins' first run of the series on a two-out single by Bryan Petersen - only his second RBI this season.

That was the Marlins' final hit. Jose Reyes went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, ending the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 15 games.

