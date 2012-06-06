House fire on Taylor Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House fire on Taylor Street

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga firefighters have been called to Taylor Street for a house fire Wednesday.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3 the call came in shortly before 10:00 p.m. from the 2600 Block.

She says no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited, but Channel 3 has a crew en route.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

