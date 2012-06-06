Talon Harris Benefit Bass Tournament This Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Soddy Daisy High School Senior, Talon Harris, one of the most talented high school athletes in the Chattanooga area and surely one of the best baseball players in the state, was critically injured in a one-car accident as he was heading to practice back in March of 2012.

Local anglers have now partnered with local businesses to raise money to help Talon and his family recover from a tragic accident.

This benefit bass tournament will be held at Chester Frost Park this Saturday, June 9th from safe light to 2:00 pm. Sign up at Soddy Custom Tackle Friday, June 8th until 6:00 pm or at Chester Frost Boat Ramp Saturday morning prior to blast off.

The entry fee will be $60.00, with the big fish prize of $250 being donated by Soddy Custom Tackle.

Please make entry fee checks and any donations payable to the Talon Harris Benefit Fund.

For more info contact: