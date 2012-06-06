Red Bank commission votes in favor of property tax increase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank commission votes in favor of property tax increase

RED BANK, TN. (WRCB) -- Red Bank homeowners are about to pay higher taxes.

The commission voted Tuesday night to raise property taxes 25 cents.

If your home is valued at $100,000, that's about $111 more a year.

And, the garbage fee is increasing from $12 to $16 a month.

Commissioners say the money is needed for a variety of improvements, like paving side streets, hiring a codes enforcement officer and restoring the leaf vacuuming service.

