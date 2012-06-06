Lookouts drop finale to Generals, 7-4

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Ethan Martin woke up with a birthday smile Wednesday morning.

But as soon as the Chattanooga starter took the mound at AT&T Field, he knew it wasn't going to be his day.

Martin had his worst outing of the season in the Lookouts' 7-4 loss to Jackson in the finale of a five-game series.

The first-place Generals, who won four of five games in the set, now own an eight-game lead on the third-place Lookouts in the North Division standings with ten games left in the first half of the Southern League season. Second-place Huntsville is 3.5 games back entering play Wednesday night.

Martin escaped unscathed through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He allowed a walk and two singles before giving up a grand slam to Kalian Sams.

He gave up another run on two hits and two walks in the fifth before exiting with two outs and the bases loaded. Wes Roemer entered from the bullpen and struck out Eric Campbell to end the threat.

In all, Martin (6-2) was charged with five earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five and issued five walks.

Brandon Maurer (4-1) held Chattanooga's offense in check in eight strong innings, giving up only Blake Smith RBI-single in the first and a fielder's choice that scored a run in the eighth. He struck out seven and walked two while scattering seven hits.

The Lookouts trailed 7-2 when they loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth off reliever Steven Hensley, but they only managed to score when Kyle Russell walked and Jake Lemmerman grounded into a double play.

Chattanooga will now embark on its annual ten-game road trip that coincides with Riverbend. The Lookouts will play a five-game series at Montgomery before closing out the first half of the season with five games in Jackson.

Chattanooga won't return to AT&T Field until after the all-star break when it opens the second half of the schedule with a five-game home series against Pensacola on June 21.