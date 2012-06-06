Five Lookouts selected for Southern League All-Star Game

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB/Lookouts) -- Five Chattanooga players received a new title Wednesday: all-star.

Pitchers Ethan Martin and Matt Magill, along with infielders Pedro Baez and J.T. Wise and outfielder Blake Smith were all selected to play for the North Division in the 2012 Southern League All-Star Game later this month.

Voting was conducted by league managers, broadcasters, front office personnel and print media.

The Lookouts' five representatives ties Huntsville for second most in the division. First-place Jackson will send six players to the game at Smokies Park in Kodak, Tennessee, on June 19.

Baez is currently batting .250 on the season with 12 doubles, three triples, three homers, 26 RBI, and 36 runs (t-3rd in the Southern League). He's also been one of the best fielding infielders in the Southern league all season, committing just four errors.

Smith entered Wednesday's action second in the Southern League in runs with 36. He is hitting .273 with nine doubles, two triples, a team-leading seven homers, and 31 RBI. The third-year player was named Southern League Player of the Week on May 21st.

Wise has served primarily as a first baseman for the Lookouts but has also played in two games as a catcher. He is currently hitting .278 with 20 doubles (second in Southern League), four homers, 27 RBI, and a .392 on-base percentage.

Martin, a first-round pick in the 2008 First-Year Player Draft, has posted a 6-2 record with a 3.38 ERA this season. He's struck out 66 batters and walked just 37 in 69.1 innings.

Martin's six wins leads the Lookouts' staff and puts him fifth in the Southern League in that category. Entering Wednesday's action he ranked in the top five in the Southern League in batting average against, WHIP, and strikeouts.

Magill, a two-time Southern League Pitcher of the Week this season, is 5-3 with a 3.38 ERA this season. In 58 innings of work, he has surrendered 48 hits and 33 walks against a league-leading 71 strikeouts.

Information provided by Chattanooga Lookouts Media Relations and ChattanoogaLookouts.com.