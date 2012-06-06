Alhambra Shriners Host 19th Annual Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Alhambra Shriners will be hosting their 19th annual open bass tournament on June 16th.

There will be a guaranteed first place prize of $3,500 and ten places paid.

The tournament will be held out of Chester Frost Park from 6:00 am till 3:00 pm.

Anglers will be permitted to fish on Chickamauga Lake, Nickajack Lake, and Watts Bar Lake.

The public is welcome to attend the special fund raising activities that will begin at 1:00 pm prior to the start of the weigh-in.

For more information about the tournamnet, call 892-0223.

Click Here to View Entry Form