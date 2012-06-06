UPDATE 6: Silverdale Baptist student recovering after fall from cliff

Rescue climbers prepare to descend to the injured teed. / courtesy: HCEMS

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN. (WRCB) -- Mark Bush, 17, is carried on a gurney to an ambulance, after a 300-foot fall on Walden's Ridge.

The Silverdale Academy senior was helping a friend do yard work when he slipped and plunged down the mountain.

Thick brush stopped the fall and luckily he had his cell phone, making his first call was to his mother Mitzi.

Mitzi Bush says, "He told me he was hurt and that he loved me."

Walden Ridge Volunteer rescuers worked down the rugged terrain to save Bush.

Paramedics say he broke his arm and had a head injury but overall, is conscious and alert.

His parents stood by patiently waiting to see their son alive.

Mitzi Bush says, "I was just happy to see him. It had a good ending. Thanks to everyone, thanks for the hard work."

Several harnesses and cable are attached to rescue teams as they worked their way to Bush.

Silverdale's staff came to his family's side, as neighbors watched every chilling moment of this rescue.

Silverdale Academy Headmaster Becky Handsard says, "We are close to them and for us, it was just being here for moral and prayer support because I would want that."

Principal Mickey Hammel says, "It is hard to explain but a peace of God comes over you knowing he is being taken care of."

It took four hours and a lot of patience for the crew to get Bush strapped on a stretcher a backup the mountain safely.

Amy Maxwell with the Hamilton County Rescue Squad says , "To say I've seen falls like this that have been very tragic. This is a very luck boy."

Bush is recovering at a local hospital.

Details as they become available on WRCBtv.com.