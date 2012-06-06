Poultry plant layoffs half the expected number

Aaron Laster, left, waits outside after his shift at Pilgrim's Pride on Tuesday, May 29, 2012, at the plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. Laster has worked at Pilgrim's Pride for 16 years. / Ashlee Culverhouse. CTFP.

(AP) - A total of 180 workers will have been laid off in less than a month by the Pilgrim's Pride poultry processing plant in Chattanooga by the end of this week.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KPLMer ) reported the company has told 105 more employees they are being laid off. Company officials said the job losses are the result of a change in operations. The Chattanooga plant was the major deboning plant in the region, but deboning is being spread to various plants to save on transportation costs.

Pilgrim's Pride had earlier filed a required report to state labor officials, saying as many as 400 workers could be let go, but the actual number is about half that amount.

The company said it hopes to call back some workers as the result of normal turnover in employment.

Pilgrim's Pride employed nearly 1,500 people in Chattanooga at the beginning of the year.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

