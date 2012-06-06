REPORT: 1 in 4 Hamilton County children live in poverty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REPORT: 1 in 4 Hamilton County children live in poverty

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - A new report has mixed results about children's quality of live in the state of Tennessee.

The report says Hamilton County has one of the highest median household incomes in the state.

In 2009, Hamilton County was one of the top 15 counties, averaging just over $43,000 per household.

The second highest in our area was Bradley County at just under $40,000.

Grundy County had the lowest median household income in the Tennessee Valley at just over $27,000.

That's also the lowest in the state.

Williamson County outside of Nashville had the highest median household income at $87,474.

But the report also says that one in four children under the age of 18 in Hamilton County live with an income below the poverty threshold.

Nearly 40 percent of children in Grundy County live in poverty, the highest in our area.

Hancock County, on the Kentucky border, has the state's highest childhood poverty rate at almost 44 percent.

LOCAL MEDIAN FAMILY INCOMES:

Hamilton - $43,214
Bledsoe - $32,457
Bradley - $39,569
Grundy - $27,373
Marion - $37,067
McMinn - $36,969
Meigs - $35,809
Polk - $34,441
Rhea - 33,964
Sequatchie - $37,810

LOCAL CHILDHOOD POVERTY RATES:

Hamilton - 24.9%
Bledsoe - 35.8%
Bradley - 22.7%
Grundy - 39.7%
Marion - 27.0%
McMinn - 24.6%
Meigs - 33.0%
Polk - 28.1%
Rhea - 30.0%
Sequatchie - 29.2%

Read more of The State of the Child in Tennessee report on the state's website.

