Splendid weather continues Wednesday

(WRCB) - As high pressure builds over the Tennessee Valley, the rain from the past two mornings stays well south and east.

Expect plenty of daytime sunshine and just a few clouds at night through the first day of Riverbend which is Friday.

Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Great baseball weather if you want to catch the last game of the Lookouts home stand against the Jackson Generals. First pitch is at 11:15 this morning.

This weekend will be a bit warmer and more humid as Riverbend gets into full swing.

Winds become southerly, tapping into Gulf of Mexico moisture which could lead to isolated afternoon storms along with highs approaching 90.

Next Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the west.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.