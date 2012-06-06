Volkswagen supplier holds jobs fair in Chattanooga

Jonathon Peternell interviews Tuesday with Leslie Cameron of MAU Workforce Solutions, looking to hire workers for a supplier to Volkswagen. / John Rawlston. CTFP.

(Times Free Press) - MAU, a recruiting and staffing company, was expected to interview about 100 people Tuesday for 50 jobs for a VW supplier it didn't want to immediately identify.

Some VW suppliers are ratcheting up hiring as the German automaker's Chattanooga plant brings on a third team of employees to produce even more cars.

Jeff Fuller, general manager of Chattanooga Seating Systems, said Tuesday he's looking to add workers, though he wasn't sure how many yet. Currently, the company that supplies seats for the Chattanooga-made Passat sedan has 120 employees.

