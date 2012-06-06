High school teachers being trained in finance

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Teachers are being trained in a financial curriculum that will be required in Tennessee beginning with the Class of 2013.

A conference under way in Gatlinburg through Friday offers instruction in the high school personal finance course and allows teachers to receive the employment requirement needed to teach the curriculum.

Topics include taxes, financial emergencies, student financial aid, how banks work, use of credit, investing and saving.

It's sponsored in part by the Tennessee Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. Money management specialists with the University of Tennessee Extension will be among the presenters at the conference.

