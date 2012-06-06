AJGA returns to Ringgold for 10th straight year

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AJGA/WRCB) — Terrence Zhang of Orlando, Fla. and Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio are tied for the lead in the Boys Division after round one of the Evitt Foundation RTC Junior All-Star Classic.

The duo carded matching rounds of 4-under-par 66 at WindStone Golf Club, which is hosting the American Junior Golf Association event for a tenth straight year.

Annie Swords and Jordan Daniel, both of Newnan, Ga., share the Girls Division lead at even par.

Zhang started the day strong and carried a 3-under-par score through the first three holes.

"I felt really calm and I started out making three birdies in a row so my confidence went up from there," Zhang said. "It was a big momentum boost because I had to make a couple 15-footers."

It took Meissner a little longer to get to the top of the leaderboard, but he made his climb thanks to a strong short game and accurate shots off the tee.

"I got up and down and putted well all day which helped me take advantage of my birdie putts," Meissner said. "I also never really drove it into any trouble. This course is pretty tight so if you go off the fairway on a lot of holes you're out of bounds or in a hazard."

Some of the top collegiate golfers and several young professionals have played in the event as alumni of the AJGA Tour, including former Alabama golfer and Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake.

The tournament reserves several spots each year for local exemptions, offering a chance for some of Chattanooga's young guns to earn some high-level experience.

"It's a really big tournament that I wouldn't have been able to play in without the exemption," said Chattanooga's Sam Rebne, who shot a 9-over 79 on Tuesday. "It's great experience to have that type of pressure on me, because I'm going to have to face it again some day."

While Rebne admitted to having some nerves in his AJGA debut, Chattanooga's Scott Stevens felt right at home in his third All-Star Classic appearance. The Chattanooga Christian School standout finished in the top 20 a year ago, but started slow with a 5-over 75 on Tuesday.

"It helps my game so much because the competition is great," Stevens said. "You really have to concentrate and think about every shot, and not let a bad shot here or there get you off your game."

Ooltewah's Oliver Simonsen, who is the son of The Honors Course pro, Henrik Simonsen, and Signal Mountain's Katherine Holmes also received exemptions into the event.