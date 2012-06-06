Murphy, Warren advance at TN Women's Amateur

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Local golfers Mary Alice Murphy and Blakesly Warren won their opening matches Tuesday to advance in the championship bracket of match play at the 72nd Tennessee Women's Amateur at Foxland Harbor Golf Course.

The second-seeded Murphy, who claimed medalist honors in Monday's stroke play round, beat Ellen Mitchell (Memphis) 2-up in the round of 32. The former Girls Preparatory School star and current Mercer standout will face Olivia Love (Columbia) in Wednesday's round of 16.

Love eliminated Charleston's Maggie Scott from the championship bracket with a 7-and-6 win in the opening round. Scott had earned senior medalist honors with a 4-over 76 in stroke play on Monday.

Warren, who finished runner-up to Murphy in stroke play, cruised to an 8-and-7 win over Jean Roise (Crossville) in her opening match. The Baylor School star will face Alexa Brooke Rippy (Clarkville) in Wednesday's round of 32.

Rippy eliminated Signal Mountain's Lauren Johnson from the championship bracket with a 3-and-2 opening-round win.

Top-seeded Kendall Martindale (Jefferson City) also advanced with an easy 7-and-5 win in her opening match. She was exempt from Monday's stroke play round as the event's defending champ.