Lookouts' rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Generals

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A four-run deficit proved too much to overcome for Chattanooga in a 5-4 loss to visiting Jackson at AT&T Field on Tuesday night.

The Generals clinch a series victory with the win, while also pushing their North Division lead to three games over Huntsville and seven games over the Lookouts with eleven games left in the first half of the Southern League season.

The two teams will wrap up their five-game series Wednesday afternoon at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Allen Webster, who returned to the starting rotation last week following a demotion to the bullpen, had little to show for his second straight solid outing. He gave up just one hit, but it proved to be a two-run double by Chih-Hsien Chiang in the fourth that gave the Generals a 3-1 lead.

Chiang had three hits and drove in three to lead Jackson.

Webster (1-6) walked two, struck out two and was charged with three earned runs in five innings. The only other run he surrendered came on an RBI-groundout in the second.

Chiang and Leury Bonilla pushed the advantage to 5-1 with run-scoring doubles off reliever Javier Solano in the seventh. Andrew Giobbi tried to add a second run on Bonilla's double to center but was thrown out in a collision with catcher Griff Erickson at the plate.

Erickson went 2-for-3 at the plate, including an RBI double in the seventh. He later scored on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Luis Nunez, whose solo homer in the third put the Lookouts on the board, trimmed Jackson's lead to 5-4 in the ninth with an RBI-single, but Carter Capps struck out both Jake Lemmerman and Blake Smith to end the game with the tying run at second.