'Bama beats Oklahoma 8-6, forces Game 3 of WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Jackie Traina and Amanda Locke each had three-run doubles and Alabama forced a decisive third game in the Women's College World Series finals by beating Oklahoma 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Traina laced a double to the warning track in left-center field with two outs in the second inning, putting the second-seeded Crimson Tide (59-8) ahead to stay.

Game 3 of the championship series is Wednesday night.

Kaila Hunt added a sacrifice fly for the Crimson Tide, who are trying to become the first Southeastern Conference team to win the NCAA softball title. Alabama and Tennessee each have 12 World Series wins, the most for any team that hasn't won the championship.

Jessica Shults drove in four runs, including a three-run home run during a five-run rally by Oklahoma (54-9) in the seventh inning.

