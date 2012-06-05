Riverbend 2012: No parking on Highway 27 ramps

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- We're just three days away from Riverbend 2012 and police want to let you know about some last minutes changes.

For years, those who attended the festival have parked anywhere they could, but police say no more!

You will be towed if you park on Highway 27 ramps.

Organizers are on board, but others question the timing.

"We're in the process of building the town called Riverbend," Chip Baker, with Friends of the Festival.



On its 30th birthday, the town of Riverbend will have fewer parking spots.



The Chattanooga Police Department announced Tuesday you will be towed if you park on the Fourth Street exit ramp from Highway 27.



In the past, CPD has turned a blind eye to festival goers who park there for free.



So, why the change?



"I'm not sure why now, that's a police call, but it's probably due," says Baker.



Chip Baker says Friends of the Festival was not behind the change, but supports it.



"This is a way to just be safer and more secure so people, when they leave the festival, they have the opportunity to get to their cars and not have traffic whizzing by," Baker says.



The reaction is mixed among those planning to attend the nine-day festival.

"There is no where to park," Joey Young says. "Even when people carpool, there is no where to park. And they charge an arm and a leg for parking."



"Getting out of the car could be dangerous," Robert Williams says. "You could get side swiped or something, so I think it's a good idea that they don't park there."



"I think it's a little unnecessary, just because they've been doing it for years and years," Ashleigh Turner says. "I don't see why they need to change it now."



Channel 3 asked if there have been accidents reported on the ramp in years past.



A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department tells us that information is not readily available.



In a press release, Officer Nathan Hartwig says the change is due to public safety and security awareness.



Chip baker says anything that increases safety is okay with him, and he doesn't believe the change will impact attendance.



"We are always trying to make the festival or the Strut safer, more entertaining," Baker says.

Baker says there are other parking options. You can park at the Chattanooga Choo-Choo and take a shuttle down to the Riverfront for a dollar a ride.

That's a cheaper option compared to some of the paid lots.

Another change to this year's Riverbend, there will be police officers positioned on all side streets leading into the Bessie Smith Strut from both McCallie Avenue and 10th Street.

These side streets are not entry gates and will be used as exits in the event of an emergency.