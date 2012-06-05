Wisconsin governor wins recall election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wisconsin governor wins recall election

By Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has survived a recall election, defeating the Democratic mayor of Milwaukee to keep the state's top political job.
    
Walker becomes the first governor in American history to stay in office after a recall challenge.
    
The Republican governor rose to national prominence last year after taking on public-sector unions shortly after being sworn in. That fight also triggered the recall and set up a rematch with Tom Barrett, who was defeated by Walker in 2010.
    
Walker argued his policies were necessary to confront the state's budget problems.
    
The loss is a blow to Democrats and to unions that spent millions to oust Walker.

