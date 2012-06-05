Uggla, Hudson fuel Braves' blowout of Miami - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uggla, Hudson fuel Braves' blowout of Miami

MIAMI (AP) - Dan Uggla hit two homers in his first game at Marlins Park, including a tape-measure blow off the home-run sculpture, and Tim Hudson pitched a five-hitter for his 13th career shutout Tuesday night to help the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 11-0.

Uggla hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, and he scored a direct hit on the middle of the sculpture with a two-run homer in the ninth estimated at 432 feet. That sent a thud reverberating throughout the ballpark and increased his homer total to 10 this season and 200 for his career.

Uggla also doubled and scored before hitting a two-run single to finish with four hits and five RBIs, both season highs.

Hudson (4-2) struck out three, walked three and allowed only one runner to reach third base.

Anibal Sanchez (3-4) took the loss.

