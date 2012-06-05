Former Lookout Herrera delivers again for Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WRCB) - Elian Herrera hit a two-run double off winless Cliff Lee in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The late-inning clutch hit was just the latest highlight in a wild first month in the majors for the Dodgers' utility man, who played five different positions during his two seasons with the Chattanooga Lookouts in 2010 and 2011.

Herrera, who delivered the go-ahead RBI-single and then added a game-saving catch in the ninth inning of Monday night's win, spent nine seasons in the minors before finally getting his call-up to the big leagues in May.

He entered Tuesday night's game with a .308 average through his first 19 career games.

Lee (0-3) took a two-hitter into the eighth and was a strike away from getting out of trouble before Herrera hit a 2-2 pitch off the left-field wall to put the Dodgers ahead.

Chad Billingsley (3-4) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Josh Lindblom worked the eighth and Kenley Jansen finished for his eighth save in 11 tries. Lindblom and Jansen are also former Lookouts.

Lee gave up two runs and six hits in 7 2-3 innings, striking out a season-high 12.

Lee's record is no indication of the way he's pitched. The 2008 AL Cy Young Award winner has a 2.92 ERA, but has been the victim of poor run support.

