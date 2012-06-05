Shooting at Walker County apartment complex - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting at Walker County apartment complex

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- The Walker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a local apartment complex Tuesday.

It happened in the 700 Block of W. James Street around a 9:00 p.m. at Park Trace Apartments.

A 911 dispatcher says the male victim refused medical treatment from EMS responders.

She says no arrests have been made at this time.

A neighbor tells Channel 3 she heard three to four gunshots when the incident occurred.

