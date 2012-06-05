Two locals taken early in MLB Draft

Lee University pitcher Kris Hall was taken by Oakland in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. (Photo Courtesy: Lee Athletics)

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Calhoun outfielder Josh Schubert and Lee University pitcher Kris Hall both heard their name called Tuesday in the early rounds of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft.

Schubert was taken by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round, while Hall went to the Oakland A's one round later.

Schubert was the 233rd pick overall in the draft after leading the Yellow Jackets to the quarterfinals of the Class AA playoffs this past season. The slugger was a Times Free Press Best of Preps selection this week after batting .460 with seven home runs, 37 RBI and 34 runs scored.

Hall was the 259th overall selection after going a perfect 12-0 as a junior for Lee this season. The ace of the Flames' pitching staff had a scant 1.71 ERA and struck out 122 batters in just 100 innings. He walked only 48 while holding opponents to a .191 batting average.

Former Calhoun High star Jordan Poole, who played this past season at Chipola Junior College in Florida, was also drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round.

Poole, an infielder/outfielder who originally signed with Ole Miss out of high school, hit .329 this year with team-highs in home runs (15) and doubles (7). The sophomore slugger also finished tied for second on the team with 38 RBI.