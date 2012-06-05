Brooke Pancake named top female collegiate golfer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (SEC) - Alabama senior and Chattanooga native Brooke Pancake has won the 2012 Honda Sports Award in golf, given annually to the nation's top female collegiate golfer.

The Honda Sports Award is awarded to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports who are then automatically eligibility to become a "Top Three" finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. Pancake was voted over three other nominees for the 2012 award.

"I am ecstatic about the Honda Award," Pancake said. "I honestly couldn't ask for a better way to cap off my collegiate career."

This latest honor comes in the midst of a very busy and productive time for the Chattanooga, Tenn., native. In mid-May she graduated from the Capstone with a bachelor's degree in marketing after carrying a perfect 4.0 grade point average for her career. Later that same month, she led the Crimson Tide to its first NCAA Women's Golf Championship with a runner-up individual finish.

Pancake, a former Baylor School star, followed the NCAA Championships by playing in a U.S. Open qualifier before traveling to Scotland where she is currently preparing to compete as part of the United States Curtis Cup team.

"I have been on cloud nine and hope to keep the joy and success going here in Scotland," Pancake said. "I am honored to know I have left the University on such a high and am excited to see the future success of the program."

Pancake's collegiate career culminated with a four-foot par putt on the 18th hole that secured the Tide's first national championship in women's golf with a one-stroke victory over Southern California. A three-time All-American, twice garnering first team honors, she finished her career with a 73.08 scoring average and led the team in 2011-12 with a 72.52 stroke average.

"For me, there was no player I would rather have with that last shot," UA head coach Mic Potter said. "Over the course of her career, she's become such a complete player, a great competitor and a tremendous ambassador for our program. Off the course, I can't say enough about what she's accomplished. She's the best scholar-athlete in women's golf and the epitome of the complete student-athlete."

A first-team Capital One Academic All-American, Pancake earned the Edith Cummings Munson Award from the NGCA in 2011 as the student-athlete with the highest GPA among first-team All-Americans. She also earned the Elite 88 award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at an NCAA Championships final site, in 2010. A three-time SEC Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a three-time NGCA Scholar Athlete, she is also a four-year All-SEC performer.

Pancake is the first Alabama golfer to earn the award and joins UA gymnasts Penney Hauschild (1985 and 1986), Dee Foster (1993), Andreé Pickens (2002), Jeana Rice (2004), Ashley Miles (2006) and Kayla Hoffman (2011) as the Tide's Honda Award winners.