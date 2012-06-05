Dodger legend Lasorda has 'mild' heart attack

NEW YORK (AP) - Retired Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda was hospitalized after having a ''mild'' heart attack while in New York for the Major League Baseball draft.

The team said Tuesday that doctors inserted a stent to repair a blocked artery in Lasorda's heart. The 84-year-old Hall of Famer became ill Monday while in town to represent the club at the draft. He was in stable condition and resting comfortably.

''The doctors confirmed I do bleed Dodger Blue. I'm looking forward to being back at the stadium to cheer on the Dodgers,'' Lasorda's Twitter feed said.

TMZ first reported Lasorda's condition. Lasorda is in his sixth decade working for the Dodgers organization, beginning when the team was still in Brooklyn.

He had a heart attack in June 1996, shortly after managing his final game for the Dodgers, whom he guided to 1,599 career victories. The team won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988, four National League pennants and eight division titles in his 20-year career.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Lasorda managed the U.S. team to a gold medal in baseball.

Last September, in honor of Lasorda's birthday, current Dodgers manager Don Mattingly had Lasorda serve as an honorary coach in a game against San Francisco.

The Dodgers' legend has made an annual stop in Chattanooga to meet with players and fans since the Lookouts became a Dodgers' affiliate three years ago.

