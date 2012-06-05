Tennessee’s 2012 Free Fishing Day Is Saturday, June 9 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee’s 2012 Free Fishing Day Is Saturday, June 9

Posted By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
NASHVILLE --- Tennessee's annual Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 9 when anyone may fish free without a license in the state's public waters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport, especially children. In addition, children ages 13-15 may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 15).

The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the enjoyment and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually provides several thousand pounds of fish for stocking for various events.

For a list of the events, click here. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee's public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers may consult with lake operators if there are any questions about a particular facility.

 

