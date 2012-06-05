Volunteers relied on for upkeep of historical cemetery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- From the time it opened in 1890 to the day it closed in 1970, the Pleasant Garden Cemetery was the place to be buried if you were an African-American.

"Dr. Joseph B. Smith, who was an administrator and an educator had a school named after him. Lula F. Kennedy, who is Chattanooga's first African American music teacher," explains LaFrederick Thirkill, a local historian.

However, it also has a darker side. The infamous Scottsboro brothers, Leroy and Andrew Wright who were falsely accused of raping two white women, are buried next to their mother.

In the far back you can find Ed Johnson's grave. Johnson was the second man hanged from the Walnut Street Bridge after he too was falsely accused of raping a white woman.

His last words are written on his tomb stone, "God bless you all, I am an innocent man."

"It was considered to be of high esteem if you were buried here," says Thirkill.

Thirkill has worked to keep the cemetery's history from being buried since the 90s but he says the land does have its own guardian angel.

"I live next to the cemetery so all I got to do is walk up the hill, go to work," says David Young.

Young has no ties to the cemetery, but has worked tirelessly to clear the debris and shrubbery from the graves.

"I love to look at the headstones and wonder what took place, wonder what that person did," says Young.

One of the founder's heirs owns the entire property. Since it's private property, the city can't touch it.

"It's been a struggle with trying to get them to understand the importance of the preservation piece," Thirkill says.

It likely won't ever be added to the National Register of Historic Places. "It qualifies for that. Unfortunately due to a fire in the early 50s at the courthouse, the records were destroyed so some of those pieces are missing," explains Thirkill.

For now, volunteers like Thirkill and Young will keep cleaning.

The cemetery was also featured on NBC's show, "Who do You Think You Are" with Lionel Richie.

Richie's great grandfather is buried there.