CPD: No parking on highway ramps during Riverbend

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police say parking in certain areas won't be permitted at Riverbend this year.

Parking will not be allowed along the entrance and exit ramps of Highway 27 at 4th Street.

Festival goers will also be prohibited from parking on 4th Street from the exit into Downtown.

Chattanooga Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the habit of numerous vehicles parking and pedestrians congregating in these areas has led to an extremely hazardous situation.

CPD says No Parking signs and fencing will be placed along the entrance and exit ramps to discourage parking in the area. They say any vehicles that disregard the signs will have their vehicles towed.

Keep up with the latest Riverbend news from Channel 3. We'll have complete line-ups, updated weather forecasts and the latest details on your mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.