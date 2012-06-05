Marion man arrested on doctor shopping charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marion man arrested on doctor shopping charges

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

(WRCB) – A Marion County man has been arrested on charges of TennCare fraud.

Randy W. Troy, 44, of Whitwell, was arrested in Bradley County Tuesday, accused of "doctor shopping."

Doctor shopping is the practice of going to multiple doctors in a short period of time to obtain prescription drugs before it is reported to the state.

"When individuals misuse their TennCare benefits, it's a serious issue the Office of Inspector General will not tolerate," Inspector General Deborah Y. Faulkner said.  "Anyone committing TennCare fraud will be investigated, prosecuted, and arrested by the OIG."

TennCare fraud is a Class E felony carrying a sentence of up to two years in prison.  District Attorney General Steven Bebb will be prosecuting this case.

