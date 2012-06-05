Arrest made in Brainerd double shooting

(WRCB) – A suspect is behind bars for gunning down a man at a gas station on Brainerd Road.

Chattanooga Police charged Stephen Hill with criminal homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault among other charges.

He's accused of opening fire on Gregory Watkins and Lashonda Gonzalez early Friday morning.

Watkins died, Gonzalez was wounded but survived.

Police say she was able to identify 22-year-old Stephen Hill as the shooter.

He's being held on a $675,000 bond.