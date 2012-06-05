Hearing for double murder suspect postponed

(WRCB) - A scheduled court appearance for double murder suspect Adolph "Sonny" Neal has been postponed.

Neal was supposed to appear before a judge for a bond hearing Tuesday.

Our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press report prosecutors believe Neal is still trying to hire an attorney.

Neal is accused of killing his wife, Jessica, and her grandfather, Donald Shedd, May 29 in Dawnville. The bodies were discovered by Jessica Neal's nine-year-old daughter.

He was captured last Thursday in Varnell following a seven day manhunt.

There is still no word from investigators as to whether Neal had any help during his week on the lam.

The bond hearing has been rescheduled for Friday.