Another round of showers

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB-TV) -- Scattered showers will continue in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday morning. They should be gone by midday, followed by some sunshine in the afternoon.

The rest of the work week will be dry and pleasant with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to middle 80s.

Isolated storms may pop up this weekend as temperatures approach 90 and humidity increases.

