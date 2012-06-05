Ga. man arrested in 1986 murder of elderly woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Richmond County authorities arrested a man in connection with a murder that happened more than 25 years ago.

The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/NecS0v ) that 52-year-old Jimmy Lee Riley was charged with murder Monday in the 1986 death of 87-year-old Pauline McCoy. Authorities said Riley is also charged with armed robbery, burglary and a weapons charge.

Authorities say Riley was originally a suspect in the case but he was never charged. An investigator recently re-opened the case and found enough evidence to arrest Riley.

Riley was 26 at the time of McCoy's death. He was arrested at his home in Augusta.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

McCoy's grandson, the Rev. Eddie M. Dunbar, said the family's "prayers have been answered."

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

