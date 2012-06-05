Luke List and Harris English fail to make US Open cut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WRCB) -- Blake Adams will be the only golfer with local ties to play in the 2012 U.S. Open later this month at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The touring pro, who has ties to the Dalton area, finished runner-up at the U.S. Open Sectional Qualifier in Columbus to earn a spot in this year's second major championship. His two-round total of 6-under par 135 was second only to medalist Charlie Wi, who was three shots better at -9.

Ringgold, Ga., native Luke List and former Baylor School standout Harris English both failed to make the cut at their respective qualifiers.

List finished at 2-under par in Summit, New Jersey, where he missed a top-four qualifying spot by two shots. English was five shots off a playoff for the final spots in Columbus at +5.

Six other locals also failed to qualify in sectional play Monday.

Eric Axley, a touring pro from Athens, finished at -1 in Springfield, Ohio, but was seven shots off a top-two qualifying spot.

Black Creek pro Mark Harrell, former UTC standout Jonathan Hodge, former Baylor star and current Tennessee golfer Jay Vandeventer and Fort Payne amateur William Hawkins all failed to advance from sectional play in Suwanee, Ga.

Hixson amateur Richard Spangler missed the cut in Houston.