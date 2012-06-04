Reed's strong debut helps Lookouts top Generals

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chris Reed certainly looked like one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects in his Double-A debut Monday night.

So did the two relievers that followed him.

Reed teamed up with Geison Aguasviva and Blake Johnson to take a no-hitter into the ninth inning to lead Chattanooga to a 6-4 win over Jackson at AT&T Field.

Reed, the Dodgers' first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft and No. 5 overall prospect, was called up earlier in the day after the Lookouts put Chris Withrow on the disabled list for the second time this season with a strained back.

The left-hander did not surrender a hit in three scoreless innings, walking two and striking out a pair. Aguasviva (2-3) followed with three perfect innings and Johnson added two more hitless frames before Stephen Ames was touched up for four earned runs on five hits in the ninth.

Logan Bawcom had to come on for the final out to pick up his fourth save.

By that point the Lookouts already had a comfortable six-run cushion thanks to a big night from Brahiam Maldonado, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of triples. He drove in three runs and scored twice.

His run-scoring triple in the second sparked a two-run inning, and his two-run hit in the fifth jump-started a four-run frame.

Travis Denker, Jake Lemmerman and Griff Erickson each added an RBI.

The two teams will play game four of the five-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Chattanooga trials first-place Jackson by six games in the Southern League's North Division with 12 games left in the first half of the season. Seven of those 12 games are against the Generals.