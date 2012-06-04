Sooners beat Alabama 4-1 in Game 1 of WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Keilani Ricketts struck out 12 in a five-hitter and Oklahoma beat Alabama 4-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals.

Jessica Shults drove in two runs, and tied the game at 1 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The Sooners (54-8) went ahead to stay later in the inning on Brianna Turang's run-scoring grounder.

Shults tacked on an RBI single in the sixth before Katie Norris' squeeze brought in Ricketts.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night.

The fourth-seeded Sooners had 11 hits, the second-most allowed by Jackie Traina (40-3) this season, to win their 12th straight game and snap an 11-game win streak for the Crimson Tide.

Traina scored Alabama's only run on Kendall Dawson's sacrifice fly.

