Vandy, App State eliminated in NCAA baseball regionals

NC State rallies past Vanderbilt 9-7 in NCAAs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tarran Senay hit a three-run homer in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth that helped North Carolina State rally to beat Vanderbilt 9-7 for the Raleigh Regional championship Monday night.

Senay's second hit brought in the go-ahead run as the top-seeded Wolfpack (43-18) rallied from a 7-3 deficit to reach the super regionals for the first time since 2008.

N.C. State reliever Ryan Wilkins (5-2) earned the win by holding Vanderbilt to three hits in 4 2-3 scoreless innings.

It was a reversal from the first two meetings between the teams in the regional. Vanderbilt rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-8 win on a walk-off single Saturday, then rallied from a 5-1 deficit in Sunday's game before falling 6-5.

N.C. State will face No. 1 national seed Florida in the super regionals.

Connor Castellano drove in three runs for the second-seeded Commodores (35-28).

Sooners advance, beating Appalachian State 5-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Drew Harrison pitched six innings in his first career start and Jack Mayfield drove in three runs to help Oklahoma beat Appalachian State 5-2 to win the Charlottesville Regional on Monday night.

Harrison (1-0), a first baseman converted to a pitcher this year, had worked only 9 1-3 innings this season. He allowed just three hits and two runs, struck out four and walked three.

The Sooners (42-23), who lost their opening game of the regional to the Mountaineers, completed a comeback that saw them eliminate Army and host Virginia on Sunday, then win two against the Appalachian State to advance to the super regional next week at South Carolina.

The Mountaineers (41-18) were making their first NCAA tournament appearance in 26 years and looking for their first regional title, but Oklahoma had 13 hits in winning the opener 14-6, and added 10 more in the clincher.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.