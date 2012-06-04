McKamey Animal Center holds fundraiser - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McKamey Animal Center holds fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Monday night, hundreds of Chattanooga animals will be in better hands.

McKamey's "Yappy Meower" is just one of many ways McKamey helps take care of its animals.

This is just one of many fundraisers by the center, held for the purpose of off-setting costs for you.

The theme was Butts for Mutts barbecue.

A $20 donation got you a plate of food, an ice-cold drink and chance to win some prizes.

The money will be used to spay or neuter homeless pets, give them the vaccinations they need and even a micro-chip in case they get lost.

Operations Director Paula Hurn says the low cost of adoptions and the McKamey facility itself, are what set the center apart from others.

"We've got the capability of people being able to come in, look at the animals and perhaps even find the heart throb they just can't leave without," Hurn says.

Hurn says the center holds a fundraiser once a month.

