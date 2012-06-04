Shots fired into Grundy County home hit teen in head

COALMONT, GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Grundy County family no longer feels safe, after bullets riddled their home.

One struck their 17-year-old son in the head.

"The bullet went through the window, grazed his head, went through the television, two walls, and out the other side of the home," says Benji Goins.

It was just after midnight when Goins says bullets flew through the windows of his Coalmont home, with one grazing his 17-year-old son Timothy.

"He has fragments under the scalp," says Goins. "Nothing penetrated deeply, so we're thankful for that."

Goins says his son is lucky to be alive, considering the strength of the weapon.

"We believe it to be a high-powered riffle," says Goins, who says investigators agree with the family's conclusion.

Goins believes the shooting was intentional, but is unsure who would want to hurt his family.

"As far as we know he doesn't have any enemies, so we're just struggling to try and find answers," he says.

So is the Grundy County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Brent Myers tells Channel 3 the investigation is just beginning.

Meanwhile, Benji Goins is on guard in fear the shooter may return.

"It's a feeling I never ever want to feel again," he says.

The Goins family plans to offer a reward for information leading to the shooter.

Timothy Goins was released from the hospital, but will have to return to have the bullet fragments removed from his head.

If you have any information, call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466.