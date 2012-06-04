Former Moc Casey Long returns as UTC assistant

CHATTANOOGA (UTC/WRCB) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's basketball program is bringing a familiar face back to his bench.

Former Mocs point guard Casey Long was introduced as UTC's newest assistant coach Monday afternoon, filling a position opened when Rick Cabrera left for a similar position at his alma mater, Tennessee Tech, last month.

Casey started 102 of 125 career appearances at Chattanooga. He accumulated 1,043 points, 499 rebounds and 386 assists. His Mocs teams won 73 games during his career with a Southern Conference Championship.

"Casey is a winner and a great leader," Shulman stated. "I am as excited about having Casey join our staff as I would be to sign another player. He will help us return to Chattanooga Basketball.

"Casey is a Chattanooga guy. He went to school here, he won a championship here…he is a Moc. Casey loves the city, he is invested here.

Long was a major cog in the Mocs return to the NCAA Tournament. He played in three SoCon Championship games during his four-year stay, winning it in 2005.

With him starting at point guard, UTC led Wake Forest by three at the half of the Albuquerque Regional before losing 70-54 in Cleveland, Ohio. It was the program's ninth appearance but first in eight years.

"He knows who we are and how we want to play. He's been there, done that and at a high level of success," Shulman said. "That will serve him well working with our current players and in recruiting future Mocs.

"He was a coach on the floor when he was here. He will be an asset on the bench, in practice and in mentoring our student-athletes."

This will be Long's first coaching position. A native of Leesville, La., he graduated from UTC in 2007 with a degree in political science.

Information provided by UTC Sports Information and GoMocs.com.