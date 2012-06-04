Locals top stroke play field at Tennessee Women's Amateur

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WRCB/TGA) -- Former Girls Preparatory School standout and current Mercer golfer Lookout Mountain's Mary Alice Murphy shot 3-under par 69 on Monday at Foxland Harbor Golf and Country Club to take medalist honors at the 72nd Tennessee Women's Amateur.

The Lookout Mountain native will enter match play Tuesday as the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Kendall Martindale of Jefferson City, who was exempt from the stroke-play qualifying round.

The first round of match play begins Tuesday with Martindale's match against Clarksville's Katya Hoffman at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Chattanooga's Blakesly Warren claimed junior medalist honors by finishing runner-up to Murphy with a score of 2-under 70. The Baylor School standout will enter match play as the No. 3 seed.

Charleston's Maggie Scott posted a 76 to take senior medalist honors and advance to match play.

Signal Mountain's Lauren Johnson is the only other local to finish in the top 31 in Monday's stroke play to qualify for the championship bracket of match play.