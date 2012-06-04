NASCAR suspends Kurt Busch for a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR has suspended Kurt Busch for one week for verbally abusing a media member.

NASCAR says that Busch's behavior after Saturday's Nationwide Series race at Dover was in violation of his probation. Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR last month and placed on probation through July 25 for reckless driving on pit road at Darlington and a post-race altercation with Ryan Newman's crew members.

That probation has now been extended through the end of the year.

Busch was asked by a reporter from The Sporting News on Saturday if being on probation changed the way he raced. Busch's responded by saying being on probation stopped him from beating up the reporter for asking stupid questions.

Busch will not be allowed to enter a NASCAR-sanctioned race until June 13.

