OOLTEWAH, TN. (WRCB) -- Tri-Community firefighters were called to a fire at an Ooltewah business Monday.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. at Hawker Power Source, which makes batteries for commercial trucks.

Hamilton County EMS Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says employees were building a large battery, when it caught fire.

Maxwell says some of the employees were able to put the fire out, while others called 911.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Crews are currently working to clear that smoke.

Maxwell says one employee complained of smoke inhalation and received treatment from EMS.

Damages are unknown at this time.