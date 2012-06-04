Small Georgia town in shock after double murder

RANGER, GA. (WRCB) -- John Dodson runs the flea market off Highway 411 in Ranger, Georgia.

He normally watches cars pass through to the next town, but Friday night he saw something different.

Several Gordon County sheriff's deputies came to a home about a half mile down the road from the market after two murders.

John Dodson, "It is quiet as a mouse around here at night and after I heard about it I couldn't believe it happened."

Gordon County investigators say Donald Parker murdered his mother, 71-year-old Edna Sue Fields, and his sister, 45-year-old Rebecka Wade.

Family members went to check on Edna Sue when she didn't show for an appointment Friday and found both bodies.

The two reportedly died of gunshot wounds at a home in a wooded area off Highway 411.

Monday, the porch light is still on and Fields' car parked in driveway.

People who live in the tiny town could never expect this.

"Especially when it is so close to you. I mean, you never know what is going to happen to you," Dodson says.

Parker's last known address is in Dalton, Georgia but Cherokee County deputies found him in Murphy, North Carolina.

Detectives say they're sure they have their man.

Neighbors tell Channel 3 Parker had threatened his family members recently.

Another person is in police custody who they believe had knowledge of the murder. That person has not been charged at this time.