Rescuers recover man's body from Lake Allatoona

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A rescue crew has recovered the body of a man who apparently drowned in Lake Allatoona over the weekend.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported (http://bit.ly/M0X5NM) that the body of 28-year-old James Marquez Prater was pulled from the lake northwest of Atlanta at about 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have been searching for Prater's body since Saturday afternoon when he apparently went under while riding an inflatable tube that was being pulled by a rental boat.

Prater was the second person to drown in Lake Allatoona in the past six days. Seven drowned in the lake last year.

The boat's driver saw the victim and jumped in the water but was unable to save him. .

Authorities said the driver and Prater were not wearing life jackets.

Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/

