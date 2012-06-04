Man jailed for attacking prostitute, wanted to be like Ted Bundy

(Times Free Press) - A man who told police he has been reading about famous serial killer Ted Bundy and wanted to be like him was arrested after he reportedly beat a woman in the head with a hammer, police said.

The woman, whom police say is a known prostitute, fought back against 23-year-old Tyler Benson when he tried to rob her, according to an affidavit of complaint filed by Chattanooga Police Department.

Benson remains in jail on a $180,000 bond on charges of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and patronizing prostitution. His next court date is set for June 11 before General Sessions Court Judge Christine Mahn Sell.

